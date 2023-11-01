`Oncology requires recalibrated, more patient-centric approach that prioritises equitable cancer care'

Mumbai, Nov 1 (PTI) Oncology requires a recalibrated approach that is more patient-centric and prioritises equitable cancer care, leading oncologist Christopher Booth, Professor at Queen's University, Kingston, Canada, said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the fourth annual Choosing Wisely Meeting, in collaboration with ecancer, Tata Memorial Centre, Mumbai, BALCO Medical Centre, Raipur, and the National Cancer Grid, Booth said focus on commercial interests and the absence of clear communication are making cancer treatment decisions extremely complicated for both patients and clinicians.

“To rebalance our priorities in oncology, paradigm shifts will be needed in education, research design and investment, policy, media and communication, and delivery of care,” Booth, the founding member of the Common Sense in Oncology Movement said.

The ecancer - Choosing Wisely India meeting is an annual conclave that gathers leading oncologists from around the world and India to discuss ongoing evolution and advancements in the field of oncology.

Prof R A Badwe, Director TMC, who has been a proponent of choosing wisely in cancer care lauded the event.

This year's theme, "Common Sense in Oncology," emphasises a patient-focused approach to cancer care that prioritises evidence, values, sustainability, and financial viability, he said.

Dr Bhawna Sirohi, key organising member of the Choosing Wisely Meeting and Medical Director at BALCO Medical Centre, Raipur said, “Our goal is to contribute to the cancer care policy framework that garners the support of healthcare professionals, patients and people to enhance the value of cancer care, particularly in our pursuit to make oncology sensible once again.” PTI PR KRK