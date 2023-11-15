One arrested for attack on Delhi woman, daughter

New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) A 27-year-old man was arrested in connection with an attack on a 45-year-old woman and her 21-year-old daughter in Delhi's Alipur area on Diwali, police said on Wednesday.

Ravi Rana was arrested from near his home in Narela, a police officer said.

The accused had allegedly hired two men to kill Rakesh Devi and her daughter Pinki. Rakesh Devi was a witness in her husband's murder case, the officer added.

Rakesh Devi and Pinki were shot at by two men when they were on their way to perform a puja on Diwali near Khera Kalan of Budhpur Alipur on Sunday. They suffered bullet injuries in their arms and legs, the police said.

Rana is Rakesh Devi's nephew. The two families had been in a dispute over a property. In 2018, Rana was allegedly involved in the murder of Rakesh Devi's husband and he and his father had spent time in jail in that connection, they added.

The accused has disclosed that he wanted to eliminate Rakesh Devi as she was a witness in her husband's murder case. He had given the contract to two men from Haryana, according to the police.

Teams have been formed to nab the attackers, they added. PTI ALK SZM