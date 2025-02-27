One arrested for theft

Thane, Feb 27 (PTI) A 27-year-old man, serial offender, has been arrested for a theft of Rs 7 lakh in cash from a shop in Mira Road area here, police said on Thursday.

The police also recovered Rs 4,50,000 and 25 pairs of clothing purchased by the accused with the stolen money, said an official of Kashigaon police station.

Ismail Isaac Sheikh (27), the accused, was arrested on Monday.

The alleged theft had taken place on February 20 when the shop owner, a 70-year-old woman, was away in Gujarat.

Sheikh has 10 cases, including those of robbery, registered against him at various police stations in Mira-Bhayandar area.

Further probe was on. PTI COR KRK