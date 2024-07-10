One arrested under official secrets act in Jammu

Jammu, Jul 10 (PTI) One person was arrested on Wednesday in connection with a case registered at a police station here under various sections of the Official Secrets Act, police said.

Police station Channi Himmat, Jammu received an information through reliable sources that a secret document issued by police headquarters containing details with regard to security is in circulation in WhatsApp group, 'The Sree times' and 'Aasman news paper', handled by Tarun Behl with malafide intention to spread misinformation, police said in a statement.

On this information, an FIR under sections 3 and 5 of the Official Secrets Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 49 (punishment of abetment if act abetted is committed in consequence and where no express provision is made for its punishment) and 353 (statements conducing to public mischief) was registered and investigation taken up, the police said.

“During the investigation Tarun Behl was arrested and taken into police remand for four days,” the statement said, adding that further investigation of the case is going on.

Police has also urged media houses and WhatsApp group admins to not upload and circulate any information and the documents that "jeopardise the security and sovereignty of the nation otherwise strict action will be taken against those who act irresponsibly.” PTI TAS NB