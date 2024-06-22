One arrested with heroin worth Rs 5 crore in Assam's Cachar

Guwahati, Jun 22 (PTI) One person was arrested with heroin worth Rs 5 crore in Assam's Cachar district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday.

In a post on X, Sarma said a special operation was conducted by the police on Friday night at National Highway 37 at Chalchapra, and a vehicle was intercepted.

"Upon thorough search, 974 gm of heroin costing Rs 5cr, which was being transported from a neighbouring State was recovered from the vehicle," he said.

One person has been apprehended in the case, he added. PTI SSG SOM