One booked for duping businessman of Rs 20 lakh in supply of machines

Thane, Jun 22 (PTI) Police have registered a case against a man in Maharashtra's Thane for allegedly duping a 69-year-old businessman to the tune of over Rs 20 lakh in the supply of machines and rides for children in the game zone, an official said on Saturday.

The offence was committed between November 2022 and 2024, he said.

Based on the complaint lodged by the businessman, Veerdhaval Ghag, the police registered the case on Thursday against the accused, who runs a firm, under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust), the official of Naupada police station said.

"The complainant had placed an order for some machines worth Rs 22 lakh for the children's game zone. But as per the complaint, the material supplied by the accused was a used one and not new," he said. PTI COR NP