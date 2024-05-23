One burnt alive, 2 injured in car accident in Rajasthan

Jaipur, May 23 (PTI) A 28-year-old man was charred to death and two were rushed to a hospital with burn injuries when their car caught fire after colliding with a tree in Karauli district of Rajasthan, police said on Thursday.

Advertisment

The accident took place on the Karauli-Sarmathura Highway 23 near village Machani under the Masalpur police station on Wednesday night, they said.

According to the police, three friends were travelling in a car when it suddenly lost control and collided with a tree on the roadside and caught fire.

Two of the men fell out of the car after the accident but Ankit Kumar (28), a native of Uttar Pradesh, got trapped inside the vehicle and was burnt alive, they said.

One of the two injured was admitted to SMS hospital in Jaipur, while family members of the other took him to a hospital in Gwalior, the police said. PTI SDA BHJ BHJ