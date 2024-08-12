One carriageway of Ashoka Road will remain closed till September 10: Delhi Traffic Police advisory

New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) One carriageway of Ashoka Road will remain closed for traffic till September 10 due to the repair work of sewer barrel, according to a Delhi Traffic Police advisory.

Due to the repair work of sewer barrel by the NDMC, one carriageway of Ashoka Road from Jaswant Singh roundabout to Windsor Place roundabout will be closed for traffic from August 12 to September 10, the advisory stated.

There will be one-way traffic movement on Ashoka Road from Windsor Place towards Jaswant Singh roundabout, it said.

The commuters going towards Windsor Place from C-Hexagon India Gate are advised to use Kasturba Gandhi Marg and will reach Windsor Place via Firoz Shah traffic signal, the advisory added. PTI NIT MNK MNK