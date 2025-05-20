One charred to death as truck, canter catch fire after collision in Agra

Agra (UP), May 20 (PTI) A canter driver was charred to death after his vehicle collided with a truck, leading to both the carriers catching fire in Agra on Tuesday morning, police said.

According to officials, the accident occurred around 5:30 am on the Gwalior Highway under the Saiyan police station limits when the canter rammed into the rear of a large truck, triggering a blaze that engulfed both the vehicles.

Mohar Singh (40), the canter driver, died in the fire, police said. The fire also destroyed the goods that were being transported in the truck and the canter.

ACP Devesh Singh said firemen rushed to the spot after being alerted and managed to control the blaze, adding that the charred body of the canter driver has been sent for autopsy.

The accident caused a traffic jam on the Gwalior Highway that lasted for about an hour before police cleared the stretch.