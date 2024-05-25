One charred to death, two injured in J'khand's Latehar

Latehar (Jharkhand), May 25 (PTI) A minor was charred to death while two others received severe burn injuries after they barged into a grocery shop to steal in Jharkhand's Latehar district, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred in Pakri village when three minor "thieves" entered a grocery shop for stealing with the help of a candle on Friday night. The candle slipped from their hand and it fell into petrol stored at the shop, a police officer said.

The Balumath deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Ashutosh Satyam said that three persons received burn injuries and one of them was killed.

He said that of the two injured, one had fled after the incident. "He was caught by the police and admitted to hospital. Both of the injured are under treatment at hospital," he said.

Of the two, one injured received around 75 per cent burn injury, a doctor said. PTI COR SAN SAN RG