One crore digital life certificates generated by pensioners: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) One crore digital life certificates have been generated by pensioners across the country during the month-long ongoing special campaign, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Tuesday.

The minister had earlier this month launched the nation-wide digital life certificate campaign 3.0 for digital empowerment of pensioners. The campaign is being held in 800 cities/ towns of India from November 1-30.

"Digital life certificate (DLC) introduced for convenience of pensioners and elder citizens has crossed the record one crore mark in the ongoing campaign," he said.

Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, said this landmark will go a long way in bringing ease of living for elder citizens and live up to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as expressed by him in the recent episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'.

“Now, by enabling the digital life certificate, things have become very simple; the elderly do not have to go to the bank. Elderly do not face any problem on account of technology. Making the elderly tech savvy.

"Today, with such efforts, the number of people receiving digital life certificates has crossed the 80 lakh mark. Among these, more than 2 lakhs are such elderly people whose age has crossed even 80," Modi had said in 116th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday.

Singh said the vision of Prime Minister Modi for digital empowerment of pensioners is being achieved through successful implementation of DLC campaign 3.0.

All key stakeholders -- pension disbursing banks, Department of Pensions and Pensioners Welfare, Controller General of Defence Accounts, Ministry of Railways, Department of Telecom, Department of Posts, IPPB, UIDAI and Pensioners Welfare Associations -- are working with whole of government approach to realise this vision, he said.

Of the 100 lakh DLCs generated by November 26, 2024, 30,34,218 i.e more than 30% of them were generated through face authentication, according to a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry.

There is 202 times increase in DLCs submitted through face authentication under DLC campaign 3.0, it said.

Singh said this achievement is a testament to the government of India’s unwavering commitment to harnessing digital tools for the benefit of every pensioner. PTI AKV AS AS