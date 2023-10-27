One crore passengers riding metro systems per day in India: Puri

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) One crore passengers are riding metro systems per day in India, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri said on Friday.

He said this in his address at the 16th Urban Mobility India Conference and Exhibition being hosted here from October 27-29.

At present, the operational length of metro systems in India is 895 km in about 20 cities, and it is set to grow towards becoming the world's second largest metro network in the next few years, Puri said.

The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) is hosting the 16th Urban Mobility India Conference and Exhibition in the national capital.

Puri in his address also said that one crore passengers are riding metro systems per day in India, and added that he felt the number may grow in future.

Representatives from various metro systems in India, transport undertakings, professionals and other international experts are taking part in the event, Officer On Special Duty (Urban Transport), MoHUA, Jaideep said. PTI KND CK