One crore signature drive against medical college privatisation reflects people’s verdict: YSRCP

Amaravati, Dec 19 (PTI) YSRCP leader Seediri Appalaraju on Friday said that the one crore signature campaign against the alleged privatisation of government medical colleges reflects the people’s verdict against the policies of the NDA-coalition government.

Addressing a press conference at the YSRCP central office in Tadepalli, Appalaraju claimed that over one crore families out of 1.6 crore in the state participated in the campaign.

"The one-crore signature campaign against the privatisation of government medical colleges clearly reflects the people’s verdict against the policies of the Naidu government," he said.

Appalaraju said the two-month-long movement, launched at the call of YSRCP supremo Jagan Mohan Reddy, saw participation from intellectuals, students, women, neutral sections, and even members of other political parties.

The former minister alleged that during door-to-door interactions, people expressed anger over the "government’s failure to implement pre-election promises." He claimed that the NDA coalition government had failed in implementing welfare pensions, free gas cylinders, unemployment allowances, women-centric schemes, farmer support, and welfare programmes such as 'Amma Vodi' (mother’s lap).

He also accused the NDA government of misrepresenting the Parliamentary Standing Committee report, claiming that the panel never recommended handing over existing government medical colleges to private players.

Appalaraju further alleged that despite borrowing Rs 2.7 lakh crore in 18 months, the government is pushing privatisation of medical colleges out of "political vendetta", fearing that completing the colleges would benefit Reddy.

The YSRCP leader criticised the TDP-led NDA government for "wasting public funds on large-scale events and temporary infrastructure" while claiming an inability to fund medical colleges.

Terming the privatisation move a "mega scam", he alleged that government land, buildings, infrastructure, and staff are being handed over to private entities while profits accrue to private players and the financial burden remains on the public.

He warned that paying staff salaries for two years post-privatisation would cost nearly Rs 1,200 crore for 10 medical colleges and asserted that all such decisions would be reversed and investigated once YSRCP returns to power.

However, there is no immediate reaction from the ruling TDP. PTI MS STH SSK