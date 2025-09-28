‘One Day One Problem’ campaign launched in UP’s Hardoi for speedy redressal of complaints

Hardoi (UP), Sep 28 (PTI) Taking note of the delay in grievance redressal, police in Hardoi district have launched a “One Day One Problem” campaign under which efforts are being made to resolve issues the same day, an official said on Sunday.

Talking to PTI, SP Ashok Kumar Meena said he noticed that many victims had been making repeated rounds of police stations without getting their complaints addressed, leading to frustration.

“With this campaign, we are trying to ensure that grievances are redressed on the very day they are reported,” he said.

The SP said he has directed the station house officers (SHOs) to resolve complaints at the police station itself.

“When matters are not addressed at the thana level, complainants are forced to come to the district headquarters, which wastes time and money,” he noted.

Meena added that recently, his office dealt with multiple cases, including illegal occupation of land in Kotwali Dehat, harassment of a woman in BaghauIi, and a land dispute involving a forged sale deed in Shahabad, all of which were settled on the same day.

The SHOs have been instructed to send a report of the redressal to his office by the same evening, ensuring that cases are disposed of in a time-bound and quality manner, the SP said. PTI CORR ABN ARI