One-day special session of Assam Assembly to rename Dibrugarh airport after Bhupen Hazarika

Guwahati, May 21 (PTI) A one-day special session of Assam Assembly has been called on June 9 to pass a proposal for naming the Dibrugarh airport after musical maestro Bhupen Hazarika, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday.

The state Cabinet had earlier decided to name the airport after Hazarika as part of his birth centenary celebration.

"Hon'ble Governor, Shri @Laxmanacharya54 ji has called for a One Day special session of @AssamAssembly on June 9, 2025 to pass a proposal on renaming the Dibrugarh Airport after Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika," Sarma said in a post on X.

The notification issued on May 15, which was shared by Sarma, said the governor has summoned a one-day session to meet at 9.30 am on June 9, Monday, at the Assembly chamber in Dispur. PTI SSG SSG RG