One-day state mourning in honour of late BJP leader VK Malhotra: CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced a one-day state mourning on Wednesday following the demise of veteran BJP leader Vijay Kumar Malhotra.

Malhotra passed away on Tuesday morning. He was undergoing treatment at AIIMS for the last few days.

Gupta expressed deep sorrow over his demise, calling it an "immense and irreplaceable loss".

The chief minister said that the state government would ensure that his last rites are conducted with full honours. She visited his residence to pay last respects to Malhotra.

She called him a "frontline" warrior of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh and the BJP.

Professor Malhotra’s life exemplified patriotism, organisational skills, and simplicity, Gupta said, adding he was a guiding figure for party workers, and his selfless dedication will continue to inspire everyone.

She prayed for eternal peace for his soul and strength for his grieving family and party workers to bear this profound loss. PTI SLB BUN SLB MNK MNK