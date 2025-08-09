One dead, 10 injured as fire breaks out at Anand Vihar Hospital in Delhi

New Delhi: A fire broke out at Anand Vihar Hospital in east Delhi on Saturday afternoon, leaving one person dead and at least 10 injured, Delhi Fire Service officials said.

According to the officials, a call about the blaze was received at 12.12 pm, following which eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Seven of the injured have been admitted to the Anand Vihar hospital itself, while three others sustained minor injuries, officials said.

The blaze has been brought under control, they added.