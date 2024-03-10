One dead, 10 injured in road accident in Assam

Rangia (Assam), Mar 10 (PTI) One person was killed and 10 others were injured in a road accident near Hajo in Kamrup district of Assam on Sunday, police said.

Advertisment

According to a police officer, the accident took place early in the morning when a speeding pick-up van carrying fish collided head-on with a motorcycle at Borni.

"The bike rider, identified as Fulbar Ali of Mukalmua, died on the spot. Besides, 10 other people were also injured in the accident. They are undergoing treatment at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital," he added.

The police officer said further investigation is on. PTI TR COR TR RG