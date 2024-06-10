One dead, 11 injured as bus rams into wall in Gondia; driver held

Gondia, Jun 10 (PTI) One person was killed and 11 injured after their bus rammed into a wall in Gondia in Maharashtra on Monday, a police official said.

The mishap took place on Gondia-Goregaon road near Milltoli after the driver lost control of the bus with a Madhya Pradesh registration number at around 7:30am, the official said.

"The bus with 35 passengers was on its way back from Hyderabad in Telangana. Driver Mohit Umaprasad Kirsan, a resident of Balaghat in Madhya Pradesh, lost control of the vehicle and it rammed into the compound wall of an agricultural firm and weigh bridge. Of the 12 people who were injured, one person identified as Thansingh Yadav (30) died while undergoing treatment," the Gondia Rural police station official said.

A team under Inspector Chandrakant Kale cleared the road and normalised traffic after the accident, he said.

The driver has been arrested and further probe is underway, the official added.