One dead, 12 injured as tractor-trolley overturns in Rajasthan's Dholpur

Jaipur, Aug 27 (PTI) A man was killed and 12 were injured when a tractor-trolley overturned in Rajasthan's Dholpur on Tuesday, police said.

All 13, residents of Agra in Uttar Pradesh, were returning home after paying obeisance at Vishangiri Dham in Dholpur, the police said.

According to a police officer, the driver of the tractor lost control of the vehicle, which overturned near Gadarpura village. One of the passengers, Virendra Thakur (53), died on the spot, the officer said.

The injured are being treated at a nearby hospital in Bari town, the police said.

Further investigations are underway, they added. PTI AG BM BHJ BHJ