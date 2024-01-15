One dead, 17 injured as vehicle overturns in Assam

North Lakhimpur (Assam), Jan 15 (PTI) A labourer from Bihar was killed and 17 others were injured on Monday after their vehicle overturned in Assam's Lakhimpur district, police said.

The driver of a pick-up van with around 18 workers on board lost control over the vehicle and overturned at Banderdewa, a senior officer said.

The workers have been engaged in a brick kiln of Bihpuria.

"The vehicle lost control and overturned near the road at Banderdewa. A labourer died on the spot and 17 others were injured. They have been admitted to a local hospital, while some critically injured persons have been referred to the Lakhimpur Medical College and Hospital," the police officer said.

The deceased has been identified as Parama Lal, hailing from Bihar, the officer added. PTI COR TR BDC