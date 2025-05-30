One dead, 2 injured, 8 missing as tourist vehicle plunges into Teesta river in Sikkim

Gangtok, May 30 (PTI) One person was killed, two injured and eight others missing when a vehicle carrying 11 tourists plunged into the Teesta river in North Sikkim's Mangan district, police said on Friday.

The tourist vehicle plunged more than 1,000 feet into Teesta river near Munsithang along the Lachen- Lachung highway on Thursday night. Two critically injured persons have been rescued and one body recovered, they said.

Eight tourists are still missing, said Superintendent of Police, Mangan, Sonam Detchu Bhutia.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang in a Facebook post said, "I am deeply saddened by the tragic road accident that occurred on the night of May 29 near Chubombu, Mangan district, where a tourist vehicle fell into the Teesta river while travelling from Lachen to Lachung. My heartfelt prayers are with the victims and their families during this extremely difficult time." The CM said that rescue operations began immediately under the supervision of SP Mangan, with the dedicated efforts of the police, ITBP, fire and medical teams, and local volunteers. He said that two individuals have been rescued and are receiving medical care. He further said that the search for others is ongoing, with NDRF teams joining the operation.

"Our government is fully committed to extending all possible support to the victims and their families. We are closely monitoring the situation and ensuring that every necessary resource is deployed for the ongoing rescue and relief efforts. Let us stand united in this hour of grief and extend our support to those affected," the CM said.

Details regarding the deceased, injured and the cause of the accident are still awaited. Authorities have cordoned off the area and requested tourists to avoid unnecessary travel along the route until further notice, the police added. PTI COR RG