One dead, 2 injured in compressor explosion in Satara, Maharashtra

Pune, Oct 2 (PTI) One person died and two others sustained injuries due to the explosion of a compressor at an automobile service centre in Satara city of western Maharashtra on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The incident took place in Guruwar Peth area of the city, said an official.

The deceased was identified as Mujammil Palkar who kept a chicken shop next to the service centre. Harun Bagwan and Umar Bagwan sustained injuries in the incident.

The impact of the explosion was so great that the window panes of houses and shops in the area cracked, the police official said, adding that probe was on. PTI SPK KRK