One dead, 30 injured as van overturns after hitting tree

Rourkela, Aug 25 (PTI) One person died and 30 others were injured when a mini pick-up van overturned after hitting a tree in Odisha's Sundargarh district on Monday, police said.

The accident happened when the van carrying labourers was moving from Kela to Kindrikela in the Bonai area of the district.

The driver lost control of the vehicle, it hit a roadside tree and overturned, leaving one person dead and 30 injured. Of the 30 injured, the condition of 21 people was serious, the police said.

The injured were given first aid at Bonai sub-divisional hospital, and the 21 seriously injured were shifted to Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH) here. Later, the 21 patients were taken to a private hospital for further treatment.

The Bonai police sent the body for post-mortem and launched an investigation into the accident, said an official.