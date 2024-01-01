One dead, 4 injured as police vehicle rushing to accident site hit by four-wheeler

Nagpur, Jan 1 (PTI) One person died and four, including a sub inspector and two constables, were injured after their SUV, which was responding to an accident call, was hit by a four-wheeler in Hingna area of Nagpur, a official said on Monday.

The incident took place late Sunday night, the official added.

"Two trucks had collided in Mondha area and the sub inspector led a team of two constables and some villagers in a SUV to the site for relief operations. However, the SUV was hit by a four wheeler and it overturned, killing one person and injuring four," he said.

A case of causing death by negligence, rash driving and other offences has been registered in connection with the accident, the Hingna police station official said. PTI COR BNM BNM