One dead, 5 injured as SUV meets with accident in Nashik

Nashik, Nov 13 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was killed and five of his friends were seriously injured when the sports utility vehicle (SUV) they were travelling in suffered a tyre burst and hit a divider before flipping multiple times in Nashik city of Maharashtra, police said on Thursday.

The accident took place in the wee hours of Wednesday in the Central Bus Stand (CBS) area located in the heart of the city, they said.

"Six friends were going from Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) headquarters Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan to Dwarka area of the city when their SUV met with an accident at around 2.30 am on Wednesday. They were returning home after celebrating their friend's birthday in a hotel in Gangapur Road area," an official said.

When the vehicle reached the CBS area, Sudam Sonawane, who was driving the SUV, lost control as one of its tyres burst, leading to the vehicle hitting multiple objects, including the road divider, street light poles and a tree. The impact led the SUV to flip multiple times, he said.

Due to the loud noise, local residents came to the area and rushed the injured persons to a hospital, the police official said.

Sagar Shinde, who owned the vehicle, lost his life during treatment at the hospital, while five of friends - Sudam Sonawane, who was behind the wheel, Kanifnath Manglur, Vivek Khalkar, Akshay Gorte and Sahil Korne were seriously injured.

A case of accident has been registered with Bhadrakali police station and further investigation is on. PTI COR NP