One dead, 6 injured as truck crashes into housing complex wall in Mumbra

Thane, Jun 15 (PTI) A teenaged boy died and six persons were injured on Saturday night after a cement mixer truck rammed into the compound wall of a building in Mumbra in Thane district and toppled, a civic official said.

Thane Municipal Corporation regional disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said the incident occurred at 8:30pm in Samrat Nagar.

"The driver of the cement mixer truck lost control after which the vehicle broke through the compound wall and overturned. Seven persons were injured, of which a 14-year-old boy identified as Naseer Sheikh died. The others have been hospitalised," he said.

Relief operations were carried out by fire brigade personnel, he added. PTI COR BNM