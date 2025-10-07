One dead, 6 injured in bus-truck collision in UP

Ballia (UP), Oct 7 (PTI) A 47-year-old woman was killed and six people injured in a head-on collision between a roadways bus and a pickup truck here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Monday evening near Asan village in the Sukhpura police station area when a roadways bus carrying passengers to Belthara Road collided with a pickup vehicle on the Ballia-Gorakhpur road.

Seven passengers of the pickup vehicle, including the driver, were injured in the accident.

Locals rushed the injured to the district hospital, where Naintara (47) died during treatment.

The body has been sent for a postmortem, police said.