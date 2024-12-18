One dead, 66 rescued after ferry capsizes off Mumbai coast

Mumbai, Dec 18 (PTI) A passenger died and 66 were rescued, while search is underway around a dozen others aboard a ferry that capsized off Mumbai coast on Wednesday, police said.

The ferry, called Neelkamal, was on way to Elephanta Islands, a popular tourist destination near Mumbai, when it capsized, a police official said. A small boat dashed against Neelkamal around 4 pm, he added.

The Navy and Coast Guard have launched a massive rescue operation, with 11 Navy boats and three boats of Marine Police and a boat of Coast Guard being deployed in the area, a defence official said.

Four helicopters are also involved in the search and rescue operation, the official said.

Personnel from police, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority and fishermen in the area are also involved in the rescue work, the official said. PTI DC KK VT