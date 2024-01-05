One dead, 9 injured as vehicle in MLA's convoy hits rickshaw, two-wheeler

Yavatmal, Jan 5 (PTI) A man died and nine others were injured in an accident involving a police vehicle accompanying an MLA, an auto-rickshaw and a two-wheeler in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district on Friday evening.

The accident took place near Digras around 7.30 pm when Bhandara MLA Narendra Bondekar was returning to his constituency, said a police official.

A police vehicle in his convoy collided with an auto-rickshaw and also a two-wheeler.

Gajanan Jakate (50), who was riding the two-wheeler, lost his life, while the pillion-rider and seven passengers in the auto-rickshaw suffered injuries.

The injured were shifted to a local hospital for treatment. PTI COR CLS KRK