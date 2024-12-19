One dead after car smuggling liquor crashes with tractor trolley in UP's Deoria

Gorakhpur (UP), Dec 19 (PTI) A driver of a car smuggling liquor to Bihar died when the vehicle collided with a tractor trolley in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district on Thursday, police said.

The accident occurred near Salempur area around 4 am when the car was speeding to evade police. It crashed into the tractor-trolley with such force that it was completely wrecked, they said.

According to a police officer the car driver died on the spot. Local police, alerted by the loud crash, went to the spot and sent the body for post mortem.

The damaged car was cleared from the road to ease traffic, the officer said.

He said that the smuggler was en route to Bihar with a consignment of liquor in a Hyundai Creta.

Police are working to identify the car driver and are conducting an inventory of the seized liquor, the officer said, adding that further legal proceedings are underway. PTI COR KIS OZ OZ