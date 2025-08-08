One dead, another hurt after being assaulted on suspicion of being thieves in Guwahati

Guwahati, Aug 8 (PTI) One person was killed and another injured on Friday after they were beaten up allegedly by local shopkeepers and others in Panbazar area here on suspicion of being thieves, a police officer said.

The culprits involved in the assault have been identified, and one of them has been arrested, the officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Amitabh Basumatary said the Panbazar police station received information of the incident at around 9.30 am.

"On being informed, our team immediately rushed to the spot. A person was found lying in an injured condition, who was later identified as Atul Das, a rickshaw puller. He was rushed to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, but succumbed to his injuries," Basumatary said.

A second injured person was also spotted at the incident site, who was taken to the GMCH and is undergoing treatment, he added.

The DCP said an investigation has been launched and a team of the Criminal Investigation Department has visited the spot to collect evidence.

"The culprits have been identified. One of them has been arrested, and the rest will also be apprehended soon," he added.

Asked if local shopkeepers were involved in the thrashing, Basumatary did not rule it out, though he refused to share further details as the probe is still on.

Local people claimed that thefts had been common in the area, mostly a commercial location with several eateries, for the past several days.

The victims were spotted by locals loitering around in the early hours, leading them to beat up the duo on suspicion of being thieves. PTI SSG SSG RG