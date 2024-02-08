One dead, another injured as bus hits two-wheelers

Thane, Feb 8 (PTI) A bus operated by the Navi Mumbai civic body hit three two-wheelers and a tempo near Uran in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Thursday, resulting in the death of a man, police said.

The deceased, Nilesh Mhatre, who was going on one of the two-wheelers, fell down after being hit by the bus and died, they said.

He was from Khopte village near Uran.

"Mhatre and another person were going on the vehicle when the bus operated by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) hit it. Both of them suffered severe injuries and were rushed to a hospital, where Mhatre was declared dead," a police official said.

The bus was on its way to Uran from Juinagar in Navi Mumbai when the accident took place, he said.

Local residents held a protest over the incident. But the situation was brought under control by the police and transport authorities. PTI COR NP