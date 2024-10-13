One dead, another injured in boiler explosion in Jharkhand

Seraikela (Jharkhand), Oct 13 (PTI) A worker of a private company died and another person suffered serious injuries in a boiler explosion at Adityapur industrial area in Seraikela-Kharswan district, police said.

The incident took place around 7 pm on Saturday after a fire broke out on the company premises, they said.

The cause of the blaze could not be ascertained yet, a police officer said.

The injured person has been admitted to a nearby hospital.

An investigation is underway, he said.