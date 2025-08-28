One dead as heavy rain inundates Guwahati for 2nd day; major roads, residential areas under water

Guwahati, Aug 28 (PTI) At least one person died as heavy rain submerged almost all peripheral roads and several residential areas in Assam's Guwahati for the second successive day on Thursday, leading to massive traffic jams in the city, officials said.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning expected to occur across various parts of the Guwahati city in the next 24 hours.
The city witnessed a heavy spell of rain for about 2-3 hours in the afternoon, leading to knee-deep water on all throughfares and roads across the city, while at some places, water rose to chest level, and the downpour is continuing.
In its report, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said a person lost his life during the urban flooding in Guwahati in the last 24 hours.
The deceased has been identified as Ashok Sarma, hailing from Sonapur revenue circle.
The ASDMA said 28 villages, 39 localities across 21 wards have been affected by the flood in the Kamrup Metropolitan district, which primarily comprises the capital city.
Waterlogging was reported from Zoo Road, RG Baruah Road, GS Road, Nabin Nagar, Anil Nagar, Hatigaon, Ganeshguri, Maligaon, Hedayetpur, Guwahati Club, Ulubari, Chandmari, Panjabari, Jorabat, Jatia, Jyotikuchi, Ghoramara, VIP Road, Rukmini Gaon, Survey and Chatribari, among others.
Inundation was also reported from Juripar, Betkuchi, Lalung Gaon, Barshapara, Dwaraka Nagar, Odalbakra, Nalapra, Jonali, Sijubari, Lakhimi Nagar, Lakhara, Padumbari, Fancy Bazaar, Ambari, Bamunimaidam, Srimantapur, Birubari, Lakhtokia, Boragaon, Gotanagar, Garchuck and B Borooah Road.
Scores of vehicles broke down, while hundreds of houses in the "smart city" were also inundated.
Severe waterlogging on stretches of National Highway-27 left dozens of vehicles stranded.
The authorities have already deployed several inflatable rubber boats and engaged SDRF personnel at many places in Guwahati to ferry people from inundated areas like Rukmini Gaon, Juripar, Anil Nagar, Hatigaon and Gotanagar.
"Pumps are functional in all the affected areas under Dispur Revenue Circle," the ASDMA said.
Buses from many schools, where half-yearly examinations are going on, have left their institutions late to avoid the downpour.
"I got a message from my children's school that the buses will leave late, and these have not started yet. I don't know when they will reach home. Thankfully, my son, who is in Class 9, is with his sister, who studies in Class 6," Gauhati Medical College and Hospital Assistant Professor Vaishali Sarma told PTI.
As it was a working day, massive traffic jams were reported on almost all roads, with vehicles stranded due to waterlogging. Ambulances got stuck for hours, with patients facing severe hardships.
On Wednesday evening, a three-hour spell of heavy rainfall brought life to a standstill in Guwahati, inundating roads and homes, and triggering massive traffic jams across the city.
A senior official, who works at the Finance Department in the Secretariat, left her car in the office and went home by office bus due to massive waterlogging across the city.
"It took the bus half an hour to reach Ganeshguri from Janata Bhawan, which is just 200 metres away. I don't know at what time I will reach home today," she added.
There have been reports of power cuts in many areas, adding to the woes of city dwellers.
Quoting IMD predictions, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, in a statement, said the weather pattern suggests that rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning (up to 6 cm in 24 hours) is very likely to occur at most places of the city.
It will come along with an intense spell of rainfall (2-3 cm per hour) in the coming 24 hours, which may aggravate waterlogging, slow vehicular movement, and increase the risk of localised landslides in vulnerable pockets, it added.
"The city authorities are closely monitoring the situation and emergency response systems are being kept on alert," the ASDMA said.
In view of the situation, the authorities requested all the people of Guwahati to take necessary precautions and remain vigilant.
"Daily commuters and long-distance travellers are requested to plan their routines accordingly, avoiding unnecessary movement during periods of intense rainfall. Residents in low-lying and hillside areas should stay alert for any signs of flooding or landslides," the statement said.
The ASDMA also urged the public to stay tuned to official weather updates and follow advisories issued by local authorities to ensure safety during this prolonged spell of rain.
"The updates on the situation would be given by the ASDMA from time to time for general awareness," it added.
The Gauhati High Court, in August last year, had said that the time had come to deal with the problem of flooding in the state capital and the government was required to take steps to resolve this problem permanently, asking to submit a plan to mitigate the crisis.
Stating that the Assam government was "not serious" in solving perennial waterlogging problems in the city, the Gauhati High Court had come down heavily for not responding to its repeated notice and slapped a fine of Rs 1,000 each on four departments concerned.