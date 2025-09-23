One dead, dozens of roads closed as heavy rains lash Latur district

Latur, Sep 23 (PTI) A farmer died of electrocution and more than 40 roads and bridges were submerged, while 25 people were evacuated from low-lying areas after heavy rains lashed Latur district of central Maharashtra over the last few days, officials said on Tuesday.

Latur district recorded an average of 35.3 mm rainfall on Monday. On Tuesday, among the tehsils, Latur recorded the highest rainfall at 61.5 mm.

With this, the district has already received 224.5 mm rain so far in September against the expected average of 138.8 mm. Since June 1, cumulative rainfall has touched 783 mm, which is 118 per cent f the season's normal (663.8 mm), they said.

A farmer, Madhav Pandurang Khandekar, a resident of Khanapur village in Ahmedpur tehsil, was electrocuted to death while cutting fodder for his goats, said the officials.

Flooding in the Manjara river forced the evacuation of 25 residents from seven to eight riverside homes in Jawala Bk village. They were shifted to the local gram panchayat hall.

Two villagers trapped in floodwaters were rescued in separate incidents.

More than 40 roads and bridges across tehsils, including Ausa, Nilanga, Chakur, Ahmedpur, and Udgir, were submerged, forcing suspension of vehicular traffic. Bus services on several routes were cancelled due to submergence of bridges, according to officials.

Meanwhile, farmers in Latur district will receive government compensation for losses following the devastating floods and excessive rainfall in August that damaged crops across 2.87 lakh hectares, they said.

After detailed surveys and reports submitted by the district administration, the government has sanctioned financial aid of Rs 244.35 crore to more than 3.80 lakh affected farmers, informed the officials.

The assistance will be transferred into the beneficiaries' bank accounts through the DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer) route. The government has also directed banks not to adjust this compensation amount against outstanding loans or recoveries, they said.

The tehsil-wise rainfall figures are as follows: Latur 61.5 mm, Ausa 38.1 mm, Ahmedpur 32.3 mm, Nilanga 34.8 mm, Udgir 33.1 mm, Chakur 33.2 mm, Renapur 15.2 mm, Deoni 11.1 mm, Shirur-Anantpal 25.9 mm and Jalkot 32.7 mm. PTI COR RSY