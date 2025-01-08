One dead, eight injured as SUV falls into gorge

Thane, Jan 7 (PTI) An elderly man was killed and eight others were seriously injured after a sports utility vehicle (SUV) carrying them fell into a 200-foot-deep gorge near Upper Vaitarna dam in Maharashtra's Thane district on Tuesday, police said.

Two of the injured are in a critical condition, an official said.

The accident took place near Vihigaon Khodala village in Shahapur taluka in the morning, he said.

"The deceased, identified as Dadu Jethu Jugra (69), a retired railway employee, was travelling to his native place in neighbouring Palghar district along with his family members. However, the driver of the jeep lost control, due to which it veered off the road and fell into the 200-foot-deep gorge," he said.

Local villagers and disaster management teams rushed to the site and rescued the accident victims. The injured were initially taken to the Kasara primary health centre. However, two of them were in a critical condition and transferred to a private hospital, he added.

Of the eight injured, seven belonged to the family of the deceased, while another one is the driver of the vehicle, the police said.

The body of the deceased was sent for postmortem to a government hospital the police said. PTI COR NP