One dead, eight injured in car-van collision

Mangaluru, Dec 24 (PTI) One person died and eight others were injured as an Omni van collided head-on with a car near Mardala on the Dharmasthala-Subramanya state highway Saturday evening, police sources said.

The van was carrying pilgrims from Dharmasthala to Subramanya, while the car was travelling in the opposite direction. The collision occurred at a sharp curve on the road, sources said.

The deceased was identified as Ravi (53), owner of a hotel at Somwarpet, who was driving the van.

The injured have been admitted to the government hospital at Puttur. Kadaba police have registered a case.