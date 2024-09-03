One dead, five injured as dome of under-construction temple collapses in MP

Khargone (MP), Sep 3 (PTI) A contractor died and five labourers injured after an under-construction dome of a temple collapsed in Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at Mogargaon village under Bistan police station limits on Monday afternoon, an official said.

"The dome of an under-construction temple caved in, killing 35-year-old contractor Dinesh and injuring five labourers, few of them seriously," Bistan police station in-charge I S Mujalde said.

One of the pillars of the structure caved in as it was weak, which resulted in the dome collapsing, he said.

The villagers rescued the injured persons and rushed them to a hospital, he added.

The construction of the temple on the banks of Ruparel river has been underway for the past seven months. On Monday, the river was in spate due to heavy rains, few of the injured persons said.

District Hospital's civil surgeon said the right hand of a labourer got severed and he was referred to the Indore for further treatment, while the rib of another labourer was broken.

Three other labourers sustained minor injuries, he added.