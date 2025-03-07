One dead, four injured as car catches fire after hitting tree in MP

Balaghat, Mar 7 (PTI) A 24-year-old man was charred to death and four others were injured as their car caught fire after hitting a tree in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district, police said.

The accident occurred around 4 am near Murmadi, they said.

"Five young men from Durg in Chhattisgarh had travelled to Katangi in Balaghat district to attend a wedding. While returning home in the early hours of Friday, their car crashed into a tree and caught fire. Four of the occupants managed to escape," station house officer Chandra Jeet Yadav said.

A group of people on a morning walk noticed the burnt car and informed the Rampayli police, he said.

A team of police rushed to the spot and retrieved the charred body of a man from the vehicle. As the body was completely burnt, a post-mortem could not be conducted in Rampayli and it sent to Jabalpur, the inspector said.

Two members of the group suffered grievous injuries and were admitted to a hospital at Gondia in Maharashtra for advanced treatment, he added.

The deceased has been identified as Rakesh, he said adding that Satyaprakash Laxman Patle (27) and Krishna Sahu (18) sustained critical injuries. Two others were identified as Shlok Joshi (29) and Vikram Khande (19) are being treated at the district hospital. PTI COR LAL NP