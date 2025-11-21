One dead, four injured as flames flare up during cremation

Nagpur, Nov 21 (PTI) One person died and four others were injured in a flare-up while diesel was being poured on a funeral pyre at Wathoda cremation ground in Nagpur city, police said.

Vinod Pundalikrao Munghate (66) died during treatment, while Dnyaneshwar Gaikwad, one of the injured, was critical, an official said.

The incident occurred during the cremation of Sushilabai Haribhau Munghate (83).

Vinod and others were standing close to the pyre when the flames flared up, setting their clothes on fire. PTI COR KRK