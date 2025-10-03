One dead, four injured in fire at Guwahati cloth market

Guwahati, Oct 3 (PTI) At least one person was killed and four others were injured in a fire at a cloth market in Assam’s Guwahati on Friday, officials said.

The blaze erupted at a commercial establishment in Fancy Bazar area of central Guwahati, Fire and Emergency Services Director Surendra Kumar said.

"We received intimation at 4:21 am and immediately our team reached the spot. Altogether, 16 fire tenders were pressed into service," he told PTI.

Kumar said the fire has been contained.

"It was not an easy type of fire to control, as the cloth market had a variety of materials. Our personnel have entered the basement now and are clearing the area," he said.

A senior officer of the Guwahati Police said one person died in the fire, while four more were undergoing treatment at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

"The deceased has been identified as Salman Qureshi," he said. PTI TR RBT