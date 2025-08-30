One dead in blast at Delhi factory

New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) A man died and another sustained minor injuries in a blast at an industrial unit in Delhi's Bawana on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place in factory number B-86, Sector-1, DSIIDC, Bawana.

Police said a team was rushed to the spot after information was received about the blast.

Five fire tenders were pressed into service to contain the fire. Prima facie it appears to be a cylinder or compressor blast, they said.

"The deceased has been identified as Nazim (35), a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district. He was found unconscious at the site and declared dead on arrival at the hospital," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Hareshwar Swami said.

Another worker, Akhilesh, a resident of Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh, sustained minor injuries and has been discharged from hospital, he said.

According to police, the factory was owned by Nazim's father, Nizamuddin (60), a resident of Paschim Vihar here.

Legal action is being taken in the matter under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), police said. PTI SSJ DIV DIV