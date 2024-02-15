One dead in clash between two groups in Gujarat; 30 persons booked

Himmatnagar, Feb 15 (PTI) One person was killed in a clash between members of two communities in Prantij town in Gujarat's Sabarkantha district, police said on Thursday.

Advertisment

The incident took place in Khodiyar Kuva area on Wednesday night, an official said.

"It started after an altercation between two persons identified as Mayur Bhoi and Imran Kadri over a financial matter. Soon members of both communities attacked each other, resulting in one Raju Bhoi succumbing to injuries," Superintendent of Police Vijay Patel said.

In his complaint, Raju Bhoi's son Bipin said the former was dragged out of his house by a mob and then bludgeoned to death with a metal pipe.

Advertisment

As per the complainant, the deceased had asked the mob to maintain peace and not use abusive language near his house.

"An FIR has been registered against 30 persons for Bhoi's murder. Seventeen persons have been identified. A large contingent of police is at the site to maintain law and order," the SP informed.

Those named in the FIR include Aiyazmiya Qureshi, Imran Qureshi, Munaf Qureeshi and Maqbool Qureshi, as per police. PTI COR PJT BNM BNM