One dead in Delhi cracker godown fire

New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) One person died in a fire that broke out at a fire cracker godown in northeast Delhi's Sonia Vihar area on Monday, officials said.

The incident happened at Chauhan Patti in Gali number 1 of Sonia Vihar at 4 am, they said.

According to an officer of Delhi Fire Service (DFS), five fire tenders were pressed into service and they took two hours to control the blaze.

A charred body of a person was recovered from inside a room, presumably of the care taker of the godown who was sleeping in the premises, police said.

"It was found that the owner of the 200 square yard plot is Krishan, who had rented the premises to Javed, who live in Wazirabad," an officer said.

The plot housed a room in which some fire crackers were kept, the officer said, adding that Javed used the premises to store those fire crackers.

It also suspected that the godown was running illegally and a case has been registered under relevant sections, he said.

Efforts are being made to apprehend Javed and further probe is underway, he added.