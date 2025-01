Hyderabad, Jan 4 (PTI) One person was killed and another suffered injuries in a blast at a factory in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district of Telangana on Saturday.

The condition of the injured person, who was undergoing treatment at a hospital, is stable, police said.

According to preliminary information, the explosion took place at the factory involved in the production of explosive materials and is suspected to be linked to magnesium. PTI SJR GDK ROH