One dead in road crash in UP's Hamirpur

Hamirpur (UP), Jun 17 (PTI) A man died and another was seriously injured after a truck rammed into a stationary truck on the Kanpur-Sagar highway near on Tuesday morning, police said.

The driver, Raj Mal of Gangapurva village in Mehmoodabad, died on the spot. His body was pulled out using a crane, Kotwali in-charge Rakesh Singh said.

The helper, 30-year-old Nagendra from Sitapur, was seriously injured and taken to hospital, Singh said.

Singh said the truck was speeding towards Mahoba from Kanpur when it lost control and hit a parked truck around 6.30 am.

Traffic was restored after both vehicles were removed from the road, he added.