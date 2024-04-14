One dead, more than 75 ill due to food poisoning in Chandrapur

Chandrapur, Apr 14 (PTI) One person died and more than 75 took ill due to food poisoning in Majri colliery area in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Sunday, a health official said.

The incident occurred after more than 400 people had 'prasad' on Saturday evening during a religious function on the eve of Chaitra Navratri Mahotsav in a Kali temple, he said.

"Some of them started feeling unwell after reaching home and 79 arrived at Warora civil hospital past midnight. The condition of six persons was critical and they were shifted to Chandrapur district hospital. Of these, a man identified as Gurufem Yadav died," the official said.

The other patients are stable and are under treatment, he added. PTI COR BNM