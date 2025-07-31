One dead, nine injured as bus falls into gorge in Himachal

Shimla, Jul 31 (PTI) A woman died and nine people were injured after a private bus plunged into a deep gorge here on Thursday as the driver lost control of the vehicle, police said.

The incident occurred in the Gohar area in Mandi district.

The bus, which was carrying 10 people including the driver and the conductor, was headed to Chail Chowl from Jehal when it fell into the gorge near Tuna village after the driver lost control of the vehicle, police said.

A woman, Nirmala Devi (44) from Noun village in Mandi, died on the spot and nine people were injured, they said.

They further said that after receiving information about the incident, a team from Gohar police station reached the spot and rescued the injured. It also recovered the body.

The injured were rushed to Civil Hospital, Gohar, from where four people were referred to Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College in Mandi for further treatment, police said.

Superintendent of Police, Mandi, Sakshi Verma said a case has been registered in the matter.

All necessary steps are being taken to support the victims and their families, she said.