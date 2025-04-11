One dead, one hurt as construction material falls on them in Delhi

New Delhi, April 11 (PTI) A 67-year-old man died while another sustained serious injuries after construction material fell on them from the roof of a building in the Chander Vihar area following a dust storm on Friday, police said.

According to police, the incident took place around 6:30 pm when construction material from the roof of the five-storey building, where a person named Manav was reportedly building a sixth floor, fell on the adjacent road.

Two persons injured in the incident were rushed to the LBS Hospital, where doctors declared Chander Pal (67) brought dead.

The injured has been identified as Rajbir (38), a nurse at GTB Hospital, who is undergoing treatment, a police statement said.

While eye witnesses claimed that another person was injured in the incident, police are yet to confirm the same.

The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) received a call informing about the incident at 7.27 pm and dispatched three teams to the spot.

"We have secured the site. Construction work was going on to build a sixth floor on the five-storey building. We have sent the injured to the hospital. Further legal proceedings are underway," a senior police officer said. PTI BM ARI